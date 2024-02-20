Easter is just around the corner and with that comes the Easter Egg Hunt. Fairfax’s Easter Egg Hunt is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairfax City Park, weather permitting.

Monetary donations, treats of any kind, and large plastic eggs are all welcomed. Monetary donations will go to purchasing any needed eggs, candy and prizes not donated, as well as a new bunny costume as the one used in years past is getting worn out. Larger Easter eggs are preferred as they can hold most candy packages, as well as prizes.

There is an account at Farmers State Bank in Fairfax for monetary donations. Plastic eggs, prizes, and candy can be dropped off at the Fairfax Library during business hours or contact organizer Amanda Agnew for pick up. Amanda also has Venmo, Cashapp, Paypal and FB pay for those who want to donate to the egg hunt that way.