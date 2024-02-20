Area fourth and fifth graders are invited to a free after school program, “Eating From the Garden,” offered by the University of Missouri Extension. Classes will be held every Wednesday and Thursday for four weeks beginning February 28, 2024, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port.

Contact Pamela Morriss at 660-744-6231 or by email at pamela.morriss@missouri.edu.

Poor eating habits result in obesity among children. Children now eat fewer vegetables and fruits than in the past. Through nutrition and gardening activities, “Eating From the Garden” hopes to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables. With help from area partners and volunteers, attendees will get to learn a lot of exciting things about gardening, garden safety and how to eat healthy.