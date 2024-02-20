Connections Counseling and Wellness will offer a free seminar on online safety Wednesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. The seminar will take place at Connections Counseling and Wellness, 402 Main, in Tarkio, Missouri. Subjects to be discussed will include the dangers of social media, what to look for, common scams, Roblox and other games kids get, Snapchat, and romance scams. JR Chaney will teach the seminar. All ages are invited (parents, teens, kids, and teachers). RSVP to office@ccw-mo.com or call 660-623-6055 for more information.