There will be an unplanned pop up food drive Wednesday, February 28, in front of Community Services, located at 4th and Main streets in Tarkio, Missouri, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Vehicles should line up on 3rd Street and then turn onto Main Street, making their way up to the drop. Volunteers will put the food in the vehicles. This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.