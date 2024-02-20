Tarkio Elementary School will host the Scholastic Book Fair Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, 2024. This is an event geared to excite children about reading and learning. The fair is open to Tarkio and the surrounding communities.

The book fair helps the school promote learning while raising money to purchase new books and materials for the library. Most recently, money raised at the book fair has been used to purchase a book exchange display, book drop, and to rejuvenate the circulation desk in the library. Funds have also been instrumental in providing field trip experiences to children meeting the yearly Mark Twain Ultimate Reading Challenge, as well as incentives for quarterly awards and school-wide reading celebrations. Along with these neat things, the library can purchase books at half the retail cost and earn product vouchers for use in the Scholastic catalog as a reward for participation in book fair promotions and meeting sales goals.

The book fair will offer popular books and educational products for all ages, including the newest titles from more than 150 publishers. All are offered at reasonable prices, so that students can choose books that appeal to their personal interests and parents can add to home libraries. The fair is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will close Friday, March 8, by 8:30 a.m.

Scholastic now offers an online shopping option. Shop in the comfort of your own home while earning rewards for the school. Every purchase earns rewards for your school. Go to the online fair at: https://www.scholastic.com/bf/tarkioelementaryschool1 and click “Shop Now.” The online fair can also be accessed through the Tarkio R-I webpage. The online fair opens officially on March 3 and runs through March 16. Books purchased online will be mailed directly to your address.

If you are interested in helping with the book fair, contact Tarkio Elementary at 660-736-4177.