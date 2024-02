Here is the updated schedule for the district basketball games the Rock Port and East Atchison high school teams will be playing this week:

Today, Wednesday, February 21 East Atchison girls vs. Albany at 6 p.m. in Maysville Rock Port girls vs. Nodaway Valley at 7:15 p.m. in Stanberry

Thursday, February 22 East Atchison boys vs. Maysville at 5:30 p.m. in Albany Rock Port boys vs. Worth County at 7:15 p.m. in Conception Junction