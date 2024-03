The Atchison County basketball team recently competed in a 7th/8th grade league in Lincoln, Nebraska, where the team placed third. ATCO members include, from left to right: front row – Evan Rogers, MJ May, Deyton Burke, Rush Lewis, Grant Spiegel, and Axyl Slemp; and back row – Coach Ben Rogers, Landon Howell, Blaise Krogen, Josh Schlueter, Grady Cook, and Coach Jason Lewis. (Ann Schlueter photo)