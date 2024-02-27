Candidate filing for the August primary opened February 27 and closes March 26 at 5:00 p.m.

Filing for the following offices will take place in the office of John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, in the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center at 600 West Main Street in Jefferson City: U.S. Senator, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, Representative in Congress District 6, Member of the House of Representatives District 1, and Circuit 4 Judicial Court Judge. Additional information and a detailed listing of requirements can be found on the secretary of state’s website, www.sos.mo.gov.

Filing for the following offices will take place in the office of Susette M. Taylor, Atchison County Clerk & Election Authority, in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Atchison County Courthouse, 400 South Washington Street, Rock Port: North District Commissioner, South District Commissioner, County Sheriff, County Assessor, Public Administrator, and County Coroner.

Declarations of candidacy may also be filed for the following political officers who are to be elected at the primary elections: Township or Ward Committeeman and Township or Ward Committeewoman.

For more information on registration and voting contact Susette M. Taylor, local election authority, at 660-744-6214, option 3 or by mail at P. O. Box 280, Rock Port, MO 64482.