Two Rock Port wrestlers came home last week with MSHSAA Class 1 State Wrestling Championship medals. They are Gus Heintz, left, who placed second in the 126 pound weight class, and Ryder Herron, right, who placed sixth in the 285 pound weight class. They are pictured with their coach, Chris Gebhards, middle. (Rebekah Gebhards photo)

Gus Heintz earned a second place medal in the state wrestling tournament last week.

Ryder Herron earned a sixth place medal in the state wrestling tournament last week.

Gus Heintz gets a single leg takedown on Charlie Robinson of Centralia. Gus would go on to win 5-3.

Ryder Herron wrestled William Brown of Adrian in his first match at State. Ryder would win by pin.

Jaylynn Garst gets a nest side cradle on Bianca Dockery of Marshfield for the pin.

Brooklyn Wennihan grabs a wrist to get control before taking a shot against Callie Bergthold of Southern Boone in the 120 lb. division. Bergthold would go on to win.

Norah Watkins pulls up a single leg to get the takedown against Kya Aubuchon of Desoto.

Emma Teten shoots in and gets a double leg and catches a cross face from Zoe Fisher of Pacific.

Aly Wooten maintains control of Ella Mitchem of Central R-3 School of Park Hill, Missouri.

Sammie Litherbury works to avoid a single leg as he wrestles Isaac Kauffman of Macon in the first round.

Several East Atchison and Rock Port wrestlers competed in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s Class 1 State Wrestling Tournament last week.

Two Rock Port wrestlers came home with medals. Senior Gus Heintz placed second in the 126 pound weight class and sophomore Ryder Herron placed sixth in the 285 pound weight class. It was also a wonderful moment for their coach, Chris Gebhards, who 25 years prior, had earned his own sixth place state wrestling medal as a Blue Jay and last week was able to present his wrestlers with theirs. It was a great way for Gus Heintz to end his high school wrestling career as well!

Although the season did not end the way they had hoped, for the other Atchison County state competitors, they should also be commended for a job well done. This was a successful year for female wrestlers, with five competing at state: Rock Port junior Jaylynn Garst, sophomore Norah Watkins, and sophomore Emma Teten; and East Atchison senior Brooklyn Wennihan and junior Alyson Wooten. For East Atchison’s only male state competitor, it too was a big accomplishment. Senior Sammie Litherbury is the first high school wrestler from Fairfax to qualify for state.

Individual results follow:

ROCK PORT

Boys

126 lbs. – Gus Heintz

Championship Round 1 – Gus Heintz won by fall over Shaun Smith (STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley) (Fall 2:24)

Quarterfinal – Gus Heintz won by technical fall over Patrick Morrow (California) (T.F.-1.5 3:39, 16-0)

Semifinals & 3rd Wrestleback Semifinal – Gus Heintz won by decision over Charlie Robinson (Centralia) (Dec. 7-6)

Championship 1st Place Match – Christopher Ankenman (Father Tolton Regional Catholic) won by decision over Gus Heintz (Dec. 4-0)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron

Championship Round 1 – Ryder Herron won by fall over William Brown (Adrian) (Fall 3:39)

Quarterfinal – Ryder Herron won by fall over Bryce Gray (Cardinal Ritter) (Fall 4:56)

Semifinals & 3rd Wrestleback Semifinal – Dawson Miller (Penney) won by fall over Ryder Herron (Fall 3:36)

4th Wrestleback Consolation Semifinal – Aiden Christian (Holden) won by fall over Ryder Herron (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match – Jarrett Eivins (South Harrison) won by fall over Ryder Herron (Fall 1:56)

Girls

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst

Championship Round 1 – Jaylynn Garst won by fall over Bianca Dockery (Marshfield) (Fall 3:37)

Quarterfinal – Mckenzy Mason (Marshall) won by fall over Jaylynn Garst (Fall 1:41)

2nd Wrestlebacks Consolation Round 2 – Kylee Whalan (Clinton) won by major decision over Jaylynn Garst (M.D. 10-2)

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins

Championship Round 1 – Camryn Wingate (California) won by decision over Norah Watkins (Dec. 7-0)

1st Wrestlebacks Consolation Round 1 – Norah Watkins won by fall over Kya Aubuchon (DeSoto) (Fall 2:08)

2nd Wrestlebacks Consolation Round 2 – Janessa Avila (St. Clair) won by decision over Norah Watkins (Dec. 5-0)

125 lbs. – Emma Teten

Championship Round 1 – Zoe Fisher (Pacific) won by fall over Emma Teten (Fall 4:44)

1st Wrestlebacks Consolation Round 1 – Emma Teten won by decision over Avah Hall (Warrensburg) (Dec. 7-5)

Consolation Round 2 – Lindsay Rampani (St. Clair) won by decision over Emma Teten (Dec. 4-3)

EAST ATCHISON

Boys

175 lbs. – Sammie Litherbury

Championship Round 1 – Isaac Kauffman (Macon) won by fall over Sammie Litherbury (Fall 2:59)

1st Wrestlebacks Consolation Round 1 – C.J. Reifsteck (Holden) 15-10 won by fall over Sammie Litherbury (Fall 3:19)

Girls

120 lbs. – Brooklyn Wennihan

Championship Round 1 – Callie Bergthold (Southern Boone) won by fall over Brooklyn Wennihan (Fall 0:50)

1st Wrestlebacks Consolation Round 1 – Kyndal Brown (West-minster Christian Academy) won by fall over Brooklyn Wennihan (Fall 0:41)

235 lbs. – Alyson Wooten

Championship Round 1 – Aly Wooten won by fall over Ella Mitchem (Central Park Hills) (Fall 1:14)

Quarterfinal – Isabella Winingear (Holt) won by fall over Aly Wooten (Fall 2:28)

Consolation Round 2 – Sherlyn Solano (Marshall) won by fall over Aly Wooten (Fall 1:25)