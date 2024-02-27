After 23 years of service, Jerry LeFever has bid farewell to his role as Shelter Insurance agent for the Rock Port location. Taking over the position is Jacob Erdman, a familiar face in the community and a 2009 graduate of Rock Port High School. Erdman brings with him a diverse background, having taught junior high math for several years before transitioning to work as a compliance and loan officer at Citizens Bank & Trust in Rock Port. In his new capacity, Erdman aims to continue the tradition of excellence established by his predecessor while bringing a fresh perspective to the role. He looks forward to serving the community with dedication and integrity, ensuring that clients receive the best possible insurance solutions tailored to their needs.