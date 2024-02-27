The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Deed: Filed February 16, 2024, by Tiffani Haer, Trustee of the Stephen and Peggy Harrington Irrevocable Trust, to Jason and Lori Goldberg for Lots 14 and 15, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 16, 2024, by Christopher and Brooklynn Baughman to Kelly Chard for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 16, 2024, by Timothy and Donna Chard and Kelly Chard to Christopher and Brooklyn Baughman for Lot 125, Replat of Country Club Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 16, 2024, by Kelly Chard to Christopher Baughman, Alexis Chard and Nathaniel Chard for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 22, 2024, by John Woodward, Trustee of the John Woodward Trust, to Teresa Woodward, Trustee of the Teresa Woodward Trust, for land in Sections 18 and 17, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 22, 2024, by Teresa Woodward, Trustee of the Teresa Woodward Trust, to John Woodward, Trustee of the John Woodward Trust, for land in Sections 35 and 36, Township 67, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 22, 2024, by Rebecca Johnston to Savannah Beard for Lots 18 and 17, Block 6, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri.

Release of Life Estate: Filed February 22, 2024, by Jane Plantz to Savannah Beard for Lots 18 and 17, Block 6, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri.