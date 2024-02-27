The Atchison-Holt Unit of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and School Personnel (MRTA) will meet Thursday, March 7, at 5:00 p.m. at Toad Hollar in Mound City, Missouri. RSVP to Jodie Kurtz, president, if you plan to attend. Her contact information is jkurtz64@gmail.com or 660-446-2027 .

Belonging to MRTA and to the local unit keeps you informed of any legislation that would be harmful to public schools, unites you with people with common interests, gives you an opportunity to learn about new things, and offers thousands of saving opportunities.