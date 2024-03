WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

2/14/24

Team Standings:

1. MADPK

2. Golden Gals

3. Swinging Bowlers

4. Bradley’s

5. Burke & Sons

High Scratch Game (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 638, MADPK 605, Bradley’s 600; High Scratch Series (Team) – Swinging Bowlers 1769, MADPK 1693, Bradley’s 1693; High Scratch Game – Paige Guyer 200, Marie Catlett 193, Ronda Phillipi 189; High Scratch Series – Ronda Phillipi 518, Paige Guyer 496, Marie Catlett 495; Most Over Average Game – JMarie Catlett 67, Paige Guyer 60, Sue Owen 53

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

2/19/24

Team Standings:

1. Pocket Pounders

2. Hits N Misses

3. Bad Company

4. Tumble Bugs

High Scratch Game (Team) – Pocket Pounders 760, Hits N Misses 672, Bad Company 603; High Scratch Series (Team) – Pocket Pounders 2149, Hits N Misses 1830, Bad Company 1625; High Scratch Game (Men) – Rylan Hunter 243, Reid Hunter 233, Jay Hunter 209; High Scratch Series (Men) – Rylan Hunter 687, Jay Hunter 592, Reid Hunter 561; High Scratch Game (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 161, Darlene Joesting 156, Angie Caples 153; High Scratch Series (Women) – Brenda Hughes 422, Ronda Phillipi 421, Terry Walkup 399; Most Over Average (Men) – Ed Wiese 48, Rylan Hunter 28, Reid Hunter 28; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Terry Walkup 24, Angie Caples 22, Darlene Joesting 20

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

2/22/24

Team Standings:

1. Joesting Farms

2. Klosek’s Trash

3. DJT 47

4. Downtowner

5. Balls Deep

6. Hunter Construction

7. Local Trash

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 806, DJT 47 711, Downtowner 687; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2289, DJT 47 2054, Downtowner 1987; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 270, Dennis Sherlock 235, Joe Stevens 228; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 690, Dennis Sherlock 651, Jay Hunter 599; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 189, Nic Stevens 185, Jen Block 158; High Scratch Series (Women) – Nic Stevens 490, Darlene Joesting 464, Jen Block 398; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 68, Joe Stevens 61, Matt Amthor 56; Over Average Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 53, Nic Stevens 45, Jen Block 36