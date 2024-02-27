Severe weather preparedness week in both Kansas and Missouri will be March 4-8, 2024. The tornado drill will be on Wednesday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. CST. The tornado drill will be conducted with the routine weekly tests (RWT) that are sent for weather radios each week. The drill will be sent as an RWT, so it will not set off WEA or the EAS system, and weather radios will only alert if they are set to receive the weekly test. Themes for each day of Severe Weather Preparedness Week are: Monday – Having A Plan; Tuesday – Lightning Safety; Wednesday – Tornado Safety; Thursday – Hail/Wind Safety; and Friday – Flood Safety.

For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/kc/SevereWeatherPreparednessWeek.