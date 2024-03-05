Community Healthcare Foun-dation and Community Hospital-Fairfax invite all to join them for “A Roaring Good Time Gala and Show” Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17. Celebrate healthcare with Community Hospital-Fairfax at the Atchison County Memorial Building and Liberty Theatre in Rock Port.

There will be two opportunities to see the show and celebrate:

• On Saturday, March 16, a “Puttin’ on the Ritz Gala Dinner and Show” will be held. CH-F is puttin’ on the Ritz with a gala dinner served by students from area high schools and volunteer waiters. Then, you will move upstairs to the Liberty Theatre for a swanky show full of laughs and local talent. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:00 p.m. with the show following. For the Saturday Gala Dinner & Show, the main level show seats will be $50 apiece and the balcony show seats will be $125.

• On Sunday, March 17, enjoy an “All That Jazz Matinee Show and Refreshments.” Enjoy a hotsy-totsy afternoon show at Liberty Theatre featuring local talent and then enjoy a variety of sweet treats, fresh fruit, and punch at the refreshment bar downstairs. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the show begins at 2:00 p.m. with refreshments following. For Sunday’s Matinee Show and Refreshments, the main level show seats are $20 and the balcony show seats are $50. A group price for Sunday’s event includes 10 seats for $150.

For more information, contact Kris Umbarger in the Office of Community Healthcare Foundation, 660-686-2350 or email KrisU@FairfaxMed.com.