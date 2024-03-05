The Fairfax High School drama department presented “The Actor Games” by Wade Bradford February 24, 2024. Cast members included: Host – Kendal Straub; Meryl (Mary) – Amelia Larson; Shakespearean Drama – Cowen O’Riley; Method Acting – Clayton Vernon; Melodrama – Chloe Vernon; Hollywood – Austin Helfers; Silent Film – Kendall Kingery; Commedia Dell’Arte – Elsey Rogers; Avant Garde – Jarrad Jamison; Greek Tragedy – Avery Fast; Musical Theatre – Lexi Brown; Mother – Tommy Church; Posey – Anna Ohlensehlen; and Drama Teacher – Olivia Woods. Stage crew members were Connor Miller and Johnny Pickard. Fallback wheel spinner was Chase Gayler. Set designers were Kelsey Avrett, Joaquin Hill, Wyatt Landess, Cowen O’Riley, Alicia Ramirez, Lexi Brown, Jarrad Jamison, Amelia Larson, Anna Ohlensehlen, Chloe Vernon, Carley Graham, Leila Knight, Johnny Pickard, Kendal Straub, and Clayton Vernon. Special consultants were Carley Graham and Leila Knight. The play was directed by Jonnie Kemerling. (Kenneth Miller photos)

Kendal Straub was the host of “The Actor Games.”

Chloe Vernon (Melodrama), Clayton Vernon (Method Acting), Cowen O’Riley (Shakespearean Drama), and Kendall Kingery (Silent Film) portray their characters in “The Actor Games.”

Avery Fast was a Greek Tragedy character and Elsey Rogers was Commedia Dell’Arte.

Jarrad Jamison portrayed Avant Garde acting.