A Second Harvest Community Food Bank fresh mobile food pantry was held at Community Services, Inc. in Tarkio on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The Fairfax High School National Honor Society members helped hand out the food to patrons. Pictured with Atchison County Community Services Director Sam O’Riley (back) are: front row – Grace Oswald, KayDee Duering, Kendal Straub, and advisor Jonnie Kemerling; and back row – Bryon Ohlensehlen, Luke Swinehart, Cowen O’Riley, and Trent Kingery. These mobile food pantries are open to the public and are a much-needed and appreciated commodity. Community Services helps 60 families a month on average with food insecurity.