The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

David Price, 48, Clarinda, Iowa, and Jennifer Rolf, 46, Parker, Colorado, were married February 24, 2024, in Westboro, Missouri, by Rev. F.J. Brandenburg. Filed February 28, 2024.

Christopher Bartlett, 46, and Lisa Voltmer, 48, both of Craig, Missouri, were married February 29, 2024, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Brett Hurst. Filed February 29, 2024.