Congratulations to the Fairfax Junior High musicians who competed at the Northwest Missouri State University Solo Music Festival this past weekend in Maryville, Missouri. Caroline Larson, left, performed a piano solo and received a I rating (superior). The mixed brass trio comprised of Caroline Larson, Jaxson Smith, middle, and Deyton Burke, right, received a II rating (excellent). (Debra Wyatt photo)

Congratulations to all of the Rock Port Junior High musicians who also competed at the Northwest Missouri State University Solo Music Festival. The students were accompanied by Richard A. Boettner on piano. The students were given one of two ratings: (I) Superior, and (II) Excellent. Rock Port’s individual results follow: I – Brandon Athen (trumpet), Cooper Daugherty (alto sax), Logan Kish (flute and vocal), Levi Lucas (baritone), Amelia Mason (tambourine), Eliza Mason (timpani), Kennedi Seiter (snare drum), Isaac Shimmel (snare drum), Stella VanGundy (snare drum), and Maddie Wilroy (clarinet); and II – Isa Kroeger (trumpet), Wyatt Huntley (trumpet), and Katelynn Rouse (clarinet). (Abby Palmer photo)