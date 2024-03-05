The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of March 4-10.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to buckled up, put your phone down, slow down, and move over in work zones.

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through May 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC) https://www.modot.org/missouri-route-111-missouri-route-46-and-route-yy-bridge-replacement-atchison-and-gentry