Pleasant View Nursing Home will have a special event to raise funds for the Resident Activity Fund. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, March 17, with a Reuben, chips, and pickle spear for $10. Orders can be picked up at Pleasant View Nursing Home, 470 Rainbow Drive, Rock Port, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. RSVP to 660-744-6252 (and ask for Amy or Connie) to have an order ready to go when you arrive.