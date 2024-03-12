The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, February 22, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Public Administrator Jayne Scott met with the commission to present a list of records for approval to be destroyed. She noted that the court had kept all the records they required, and all the records listed are past the five-year requirement for retention. The records were approved to be destroyed. A list will be filed in the clerk’s office under the Public Administrator report.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

The Atchison County Commission did not meet Thursday, February 29, 2024. South District Commissioner Richard Burke and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby were attending the annual commissioners training at the Lake of the Ozarks. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood came in to sign checks and met with Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was also present.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood and Road Supervisor Woodring participated in a Zoom call last week where the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments presented grant options for road safety projects. One of options was a highway message board. After discussion it was decided to have Supervisor Woodring check with the Regional Council office to see if there was a option for a board that could provide the average daily traffic count on a road. After checking Supervisor Woodring reported that the message board had the ability to provide that as well. No action was taken.