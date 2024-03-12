Rock Port Easter Egg Hunt

New Horizons is sponsoring the Rock Port Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 23, 2024. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be taken from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. and the hunt will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. (not one minute after so arrive early). Age categories include: toddler/pre-school; kindergarten/first grade; second grade/third grade; and fourth grade/fifth grade. Grab your Easter baskets and come down to the Rock Port City Park for a fun time.

Tarkio Community Easter Egg Hunt March 28

Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt Thursday, March 28, after school at 300 Cedar Street. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for a meet and greet and photo op at 3:30 p.m. and the hunt will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. Age groups will include walkers to fifth graders. Bring your kiddos and an Easter basket and have a great time!

Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt

Easter is just around the corner and with that comes the Easter Egg Hunt. Fairfax’s Easter Egg Hunt is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairfax City Park, weather permitting.

Monetary donations, treats of any kind, and large plastic eggs are all welcomed. Monetary donations will go to purchasing any needed eggs, candy and prizes not donated, as well as a new bunny costume as the one used in years past is getting worn out. Larger Easter eggs are preferred as they can hold most candy packages, as well as prizes.

There is an account at Farmers State Bank in Fairfax for monetary donations. Plastic eggs, prizes, and candy can be dropped off at the Fairfax Library during business hours or contact organizer Amanda Agnew for pick up. Amanda also has Venmo, Cashapp, Paypal and FB pay for those who want to donate to the egg hunt that way.