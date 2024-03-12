Fairfax Music Department will hold a solo/ensemble program in the high school gym Friday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. Come out and support the students who have been working on their solos and ensembles for District Solo/Ensemble Music Contest.

Performers will be (all solos are accompanied by Suzanne Southard):

Kendall Kingery, baritone solo, playing “Forty Fathoms”

Amelia Larson, flute solo, playing “Sonata II”

Chloe Vernon, alto sax solo, playing “Suite in Bb, movements 1 and 6”

Cowen O’Riley, alto sax solo, playing “Contempora Suite”

Lexi Brown, vocal solo, singing “Christopher Robin Is Saying His Prayers” and “Danny Boy”

Mixed Brass Trio – Austin Helfers on trumpet, Mason Kingery on trombone, and Kendall Kingery on baritone playing “Western Folk Song Suite No. 1.”