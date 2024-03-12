The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed March 1, 2024, by Rena Camerlinck and Victor Rhoades to Restore Rock Port, Inc., for Lot 9, Block 13, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed of Distribution: Filed March 6, 2024, by Bentley Brown, Successor Trustee of the Diana Bentley Brown Revocable Trust, to Bentley Brown and Dana Ragsdale for land in Sections 11, 25, 2, and 36, Township 66, Range 42, and Sections 31 and 30, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 6, 2024, by Michelle Kroll to Michelle Kroll, Trustee of the Michelle Kroll Trust, for land in Section 24, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County Missouri.