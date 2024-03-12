Rock Port R-II School held its 2023-24 Winter Sports Athletic Banquet Thursday, March 9, in the school cafeteria. Sponsors and coaches presented letters and awards to the athletes (*designates letter winners).

Kendall Carpenter and Shauna Farmer, sponsors, recognized the Rock Port High School Cheerleaders. Cheerleaders, from left to right, were: Kinleigh Daugherty, Keira Roup, Jacoby Driskell, Jenasey Mace, Payten Shrader (captain), and Landrey Kelly.

Members of the Rock Port High School Dance Team were recognized for their participation this school year. Dancers, from left to right, were: Claire Miller, Keira Roup, Claire Spiegel, Rylee Jenkins, Jenasey Mace (captain), Payten Shrader, Jacoby Driskell, and Landrey Kelly. Stevie Pritt and Brylea Shrader are not pictured. The dance team was sponsored by Shauna Farmer.

The Rock Port High School Girls’ Basketball Team was honored for their accomplishments in the 2023-24 season. Team members, from left to right, were: front row – Landrey Kelly, Arianna Shimmel, *Cali Driskell, *Addison Maifeld, *Avery Meyerkorth, *Dylan Kemerling, and *Chaney Vogler; and back row – *Claire Spiegel, Lily Lager, Claire Miller, *Tatum Vogler, Lexi Stanton, and *Ella Meyerkorth. Coaches were Austin Alitz and Gary Davis.

The Rock Port High School Boys’ Basketball Team was recognized for the 2023-24 season. Team members, from left to right, were: front row – *Corbyn Jakub, Tayden Cook, *Brock Sebeck Holmes, Westyn Amthor, *Jack Meyerkorth, Case Millsap, and Jadyn Geib; and back row – *Ozey Hurst, *Cade Makings, *Bannack Skillen, *Reed Miller, *Tarver Muntz, and *Malachi Skillen. Dayton Hays is not pictured. Coaches were Aaron Carpenter and Jared Meyerkorth.

The Rock Port High School Girls’ Wrestling Team received recognition for their 2023-24 accomplishments. Wrestlers, from left to right, were: *Norah Watkins (state qualifier), *Emma Teten (state qualifier), *Jaylynn Garst (state qualifier), and *Hadleigh Jones. *Brylea Shrader, not pictured, received the Ellison Outstanding Freshman Award. Norah Watkins, Emma Teten, and Jaylynn Garst were named MVPs. Coaches were Chris Gebhards, Trevor Holmes, and Steve Proctor.

The Rock Port High School Boys’ Wrestling Team received recognition for their 2023-24 accomplishments. Wrestlers, from left to right, were: Declan McRaven, *Kendan Melton, *Trenton Wallace, *Gus Heintz (state qualifier), *Ryder Herron (state qualifier), *Dylan Lair, and Camden McEnaney; and back row – *Gabriel Gebhards, *Braxton Melton-Davis, Chance Hayes, Corbin Wallace, and *Desmond Chaney. Braxton Melton-Davis received the Ellison Outstanding Freshman Award and MVP was Gus Heintz. Coaches were Chris Gebhards, Trevor Holmes, and Steve Proctor.