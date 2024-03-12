The Rock Port Park Board met Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Port City Hall. Members present were Jennifer Geib, Sheena Roup, Andrea Cook, Amber Graham, Jill Lager, Devon Sons, Clint Dougherty, and Tawni Ellis. Mayor Amy Thomas was also present.

Jennifer Geib called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m.

The meeting agenda was amended.

Park Board members voted to approve the February 12, 2024, meeting minutes.

The January financials were approved as follows: RPMU-201, $110.86; RPMU-301, $30.00; RPMU-401, $25.00; RPMU-501, $25.00; RPMU-601, $78.54; ACCO, $176.00; ACCO, $192.80; City of RP 24-002, $155.77; and EMRLSC, $120.00. The following were not approved: City of RP 24-000, $2,000.00; City of RP 24-001, $520.00; City of RP 24-003, $60.17.

Pool Updates

Board members approved the company agreement with ACCO for the 2024 pool season.

Rachel Jenkins will attend training at Train the Trainer for StarGuard Elite in Kansas City. Board members voted to pay for the one night at a hotel, mileage and meals with a $400 limit.

Pool wages were tabled until guards are hired. Jennifer will post a link to applications for guards.

She will also visit with Stan from ACCO about the pool start-up.

Park Updates

Board members voted unanimously to not enter the new park maintenance agreement that was presented at this time due to many unknowns regarding the park and pool maintenance.

The park board is requesting that the pool repair fund financials be provided monthly in the park board packet as was previously done.

Board officers will review the new financial procedures presented and bring final thoughts to the next park board meeting.

The park board would like to host a community clean-up day. A date has not been set.

Sealed bids for mowing were received and opened. All bids received have been tabled until further information is received.

The park board will present additional terms to the agreement at the upcoming school board meeting.

Other Business

All other items on the agenda were tabled to a later date due to time constraints.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:07 p.m.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be March 13, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Port City Hall.