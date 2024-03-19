The annual Atchison County Mark Twain Battle of the Books competition is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Tarkio Resource Center (11th and Walnut streets). Registration begins at 3:00 p.m. This fun event is for fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students in Atchison County who attend one of the area schools or are home-schooled.

The event is based on the Missouri School Librarians’ 12 Mark Twain book selections of 2024. The teams are composed of three or four students each, either from the same school or different schools. The students pick their teammates and decide on a team name. Most students read at least four of the books although many read all 12.

There will be 12 rounds of questions for all participants in the first round. Then the top three teams will answer more questions to determine the winner. Prizes and awards are handed out at the end of the event. Parents and grandparents are invited to attend.