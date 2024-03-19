Devon Sons, a seasoned law enforcement officer with a passion for community engagement, has declared his candidacy for the position of Sheriff in Atchison County. With a rich background in law enforcement and a strong commitment to serving the community, Sons brings forth a compelling vision for the future of the county’s law enforcement agency.

A Lifelong Commitment to Service:

Born and raised in Atchison County, Devon Sons’ journey into law enforcement was heavily influenced by his family’s legacy of public service. With his father serving as a Sheriff’s Deputy for 30 years and a lineage that traces back to a great, great, great, great grandfather who was a sheriff, Sons’ dedication to law enforcement runs deep.

Extensive Law Enforcement Experience:

Sons’ career in law enforcement spans over a decade, during which he has held various roles at different agencies. From serving as a Dispatcher, Jailer, and Bailiff to working as a Police Officer for the Northwest Missouri State University Police, Sons has garnered a wealth of experience and expertise in the field.

Community Involvement and Leadership:

Beyond his law enforcement duties, Sons is deeply involved in community initiatives and leadership roles. As Pastor of the First Lutheran Church in Rock Port and Chair of the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, he has demonstrated his commitment to serving the community in multifaceted ways. Sons is supported by his wife, Mikaela, who is an Elementary Music Teacher in Auburn, NE, and their two sons, Ethan & Barrett.Vision for Community-Centric Law Enforcement:

Sons’ platform emphasizes the importance of community policing, education, and proactive enforcement strategies. He envisions a Sheriff’s Office that is deeply connected to the community it serves, fostering trust, and collaboration between law enforcement officers and residents.

Key Priorities and Goals:

Among Sons’ priorities as Sheriff are:

• Community Policing: Establishing strong partnerships between law enforcement and citizens through positive interactions and involvement.

• Community Education: Continuing and enhancing drug education programs, collaborating with agencies to combat drug-related crimes, and providing training on various safety measures.

• Patrol and Enforcement: Implementing visible patrols in smaller communities and county roads, enhancing communication with landowners, and prioritizing mutual aid agreements.

• Crisis Intervention and Officer Wellness: Prioritizing Crisis Intervention Training and mental health awareness for all personnel, ensuring the well-being of officers and dispatchers.

• Physical Health and Fitness: Implementing physical fitness requirements for deputies to maintain overall health and performance.

Devon Sons’ candidacy for Atchison County Sheriff represents a promising opportunity for the community to have a leader who is deeply committed to their safety and well-being. With a comprehensive vision for community-centric law enforcement and a track record of service and leadership, Sons is poised to bring positive change and progress to the Sheriff’s Office. Residents are encouraged to support Devon Sons in his bid to become the next Sheriff of Atchison County.