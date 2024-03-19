Local organizers are asking people to clean out their closets and donate their prom, bridesmaid, and homecoming dresses, dress shoes, and other formal wear to give to high school students in need. Give those outfits a second life and the opportunity for someone else to shop without the financial burden.

The clothing may be dropped off at the Rock Port and Tarkio branches of the Atchison County Library. Monetary donations are also being taken to get the outfits dry cleaned. Monetary donations may be dropped off at Farmers State Bank in Tarkio in the account “Prom Attire.”