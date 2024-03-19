Linkin Murry earned 102 career wins and 103 takedowns over the last four years as an East Atchison high school wrestler. He achieved his 100th win at Albany on February 3, 2024. Linkin was honored for this achievement at the wrestling awards banquet. (Jennifer Peregrine photo)

Senior wrestlers Linkin Murry, Sammie Litherbury, and Brooklyn Wennihan were honored for their outstanding performance throughout their wrestling careers. Linkin finished his season with 102 career wins and 103 takedowns. Sammie finished with 77 career wins, one state appearance, and was the first Fairfax wrestler to ever qualify for state. Brooklyn finished with two state appearances, 87 career wins, and holds several EA girls’ wrestling records. (Allen Wennihan photo)

The East Atchison Lady Wolves wrestling team had a great season. The girls were recognized at an awards banquet and earned the following: Dylan Drummond – a letter and “Most Dedicated”; Brooklyn Wennihan – a letter, the “Wolf” award, and senior recognition; Aly Wooten – a letter and the “Outstanding Wrestler” award; Bailey Wennihan – a letter and “Knuckle Buster” award; and Danni Irvine – a letter and “Scrappy, Gritty” award. Bella Bywater, who earned a letter and the “Most Improved” award, is not pictured. (Allen Wennihan photo)

The East Atchison wrestling teams had a great season and the grapplers were recognized at an awards banquet honoring all for their outstanding performances. Three wrestlers made it to the state wrestling tournament this year: Sammie Litherbury, Brooklyn Wennihan, and Alyson Wooten. Senior Sammie Litherbury was the first ever Fairfax wrestler to make it to the state tournament. He ended his career with 77 wins. Senior Brooklyn Wennihan ended her career with 87 wins and holds several EA girls’ wrestling records. Senior Linkin Murry ended his wrestling career with 102 wins and 103 takedowns.

Each wrestler earned a letter. Individual awards presented included: Dylan Drummond – “Most Dedicated”; Brooklyn Wennihan – “Wolf” award and senior recognition; Aly Wooten – “Outstanding Wrestler”; Bailey Wennihan – “Knuckle Buster” award; Danni Irvine – “Scrappy, Gritty” award; Bella Bywater – “Most Improved”; Linkin Murry – “Wolf” award, senior recognition, and over 100 career wins recognition; Sammie Litherbury – “Outstanding Wrestler” award and senior recognition; Bo Peregrine – “Most Improved”; Gavyn Irvine “All Funk, No Junk” award; Alex Martin – “Weight Cutter” award; and Kale Lekey – “Great Practice Partner” award.