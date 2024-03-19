Early childhood screenings for children ages 3-5 years old who are not entering kindergarten in the fall will be held Tuesday, March 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tarkio Elementary.

Kids’ Korner students will be taken to the screening from class. If you are interested in having your child participate in this free developmental/health screening, call the elementary office at 660-736-4177 to schedule a time.

Kindergarten screenings will take place Tuesday, April 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Tarkio Elementary. Appointments can be made by calling the elementary office at 660-736-4177, prior to the screening date. If you have students who do not attend Atchison County Head Start or Kids’ Korner and you have not scheduled an appointment, call the elementary school to do so.