Lady Wolves receive basketball awards

The East Atchison Girls’ basketball team recently attended an awards banquet held in their honor and members earned individual awards for their outstanding performance this season. Awards presented included: Letter winners – Claire Martin, Alex Barnett, Jersi Poppa, Lizzie Schlueter, Grace Oswald, Rainy Nordhausen, Zoe Madron, and Grace Caudill; MVP – Claire Martin; Offensive Players of the Year – Claire Martin and Lizzie Schlueter; Defensive Player of the Year – Lizzie Schlueter; Wolf award – Jersi Poppa; 6th Man award – Alex Barnett; Hustle award – Grace Oswald; and Most Improved – Rainy Nordhausen. Pictured are, from left to right, Assistant Coach Madison Hagey, Zoe Madron, Bresayda Jimenez, Rainy Nordhausen, Jillian Hannah, Lizzie Schlueter, Alex Barnett, Claire Martin, Jersi Poppa, Grace Caudill, Grace Oswald, and Head Coach Casey Martin. (Lanette Hogue photo)

Wolves receive basketball awards

The East Atchison Wolves basketball team was also recognized at the awards banquet held recently at Tarkio High School. Individual awards were presented to: Alpha Wolf Leadership – Colton Hall and Alex Erickson; Zach Garrison Hustle Award – Brody Wennihan; Most Improved – Karson Bullock; 6th Man Award – Carter Oswald; Offensive Player of the Year – Collin Hedlund; Defensive Player of the Year – Alex Erickson; and Most Valuable Player of the Year – Collin Hedlund. Pictured, from left to right, are: Head Coach Kevin Dodson, Parker Livengood, Brody Wennihan, Collin Hedlund, Carter Oswald, Mason Kingery, Colton Hall, Karson Bullock, Alex Erickson, and Assistant Coach Josh Taylor. (Marisa Hedlund photo)

EA basketball cheerleaders receive awards

The East Atchison basketball cheerleaders were recently recognized at a banquet and received honors for their performance this season. All received a letter. The Spirit Stick Award and Most Valuable Cheerleader honor went to Kendal Straub. Pictured are, from left to right, Anna Ohlensehlen, Dalaynie Drummond, Beth Clark, Coach Erica Taylor, Alyson Wooten, Kendal Straub, and Jaeka Wiley. Not pictured are Kennedy White and Coach Kerry Baker. This was Miss Taylor’s last year as the cheer coach, having served as both football and basketball cheer coach for 12 years.