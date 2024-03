The Fairfax High School Junior/Senior Prom will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024. This year’s theme is “Let’s Groove Tonight.”

A promenade has been scheduled for family members and friends to get pictures of the attendees. At 3:45 p.m., the kids will line up in their vehicles outside the school for a photo op with their vehicles. Then they will move into the gym where at 4:15 p.m., the couples will be announced and more opportunities will be available for their families to take photos.