Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) hosted its 2024 community lunch for the Tarkio/Westboro area at Tarkio Nutrition Center on March 20, 2024, where 30 attendees enjoyed a wonderful meal provided by the center and great conversation about all that is going on in the towns and county. Lori Seymour, ACDC board member, welcomed all to the meeting and offered a prayer of thanks and blessing for the meal.

Ashlee Driskell, R.N. and Director of Med. Surg. and E.R. at Community Hospital-Fairfax, took the floor to discuss how ACDC has helped organizations, businesses, community leaders, and non-profits flourish in these tough times. Ashlee also talked about some of the improvements the Tarkio Parks & Recreation board have made to the city ball field, of which ACDC contributed a matching grant to some of the work. The board has almost finished the crow’s nest and all the renovations at the ball field look fantastic and are appreciated by the community members who use it. She also talked about how ACDC’s youth beautification grant helped fund the construction of a new volleyball court next to the tennis courts in town. Ashlee discussed how her focus is the youth, one she shares with ACDC Director Monica Bailey in directing their attention to what careers are available in the county and hopefully keep them here or bring them back, as well as education opportunities available here. ACDC hosted an 8th grade career day March 18 and Ashlee and other workers in the county were able to showcase their careers to around 80 kids. She encouraged everyone to vote yes on the economic development sales tax renewal question on the April 2 ballot. This tax is what funds ACDC and must be renewed to keep the organization going.

Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, spoke next. She discussed the upcoming renewal of the 1/4-cent economic development sales tax and discussed the benefits of having an office that is dedicated to the development of Atchison County. Over the years, the county has been able to attract new businesses and industry, largely due to ACDC’s efforts to establish the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) incentives and ongoing work to maintain those boards. Atchison County was the first county in Missouri to implement the EEZ and brought the wind turbine companies to the county. The TIF allowed Graybill Tire & Repair, Food Country, and the Black Iron Grill (now Dusty Trail) to set up shop in the county. All of these entities are still going strong. She also reiterated to vote yes on all of the tax questions on the ballots as all are renewals, they are not new, but are necessary to keep our county thriving. She also discussed the impact of connecting youth to job opportunities in their home county, including that day’s 69th annual County Government Day, which saw 60 local students visiting the Atchison County Courthouse. Susette also talked about the ag rock levy renewal and how the cost of rock has doubled. This renewal will keep the 421.74 miles of gravel roads in the county covered. To close, Susette shared how ACDC, elected officials, and volunteers bring the needs and accomplishments of the county to the forefront of the legislators minds when they attend Great Northwest Day every year. Susette remarked that most legislators have a “big city” view on things and reminding them of how things work and get done in small rural communities and counties helps garner more support now and in the future.

ACDC Director Monica Bailey rounded out the meeting by highlighting ACDC’s mission and activities (growing existing businesses, encouraging new business, promoting the county, advocating for the county, developing economic development tools, and creating career development opportunities for youth). She talked about the ShopAC Facebook page where she shares posts made by county businesses to keep everyone up-to-date on happenings and specials. She shared how for two years now, an Atchison County Artisans group has held a maker’s market where locals can sell their homemade goods. ACDC has helped the county in so many ways, whether it has been through their business grants, educational scholarships, or provided assistance to non-profits. She reminded everyone that no one has to do it alone and ACDC is there to provide guidance and help. She asked supporters to renew the sales tax and encouraged everyone to continue to support the county in every way possible.

Lori Seymour then asked everyone to help out the local youth by reminding them to fill out the ACDC scholarship forms (as well as other scholarship forms) as there are so many funding opportunities available, but not everyone is taking advantage of it.

Monica ended by reminding all that what we are doing in the county is not going unnoticed and matters (for example, even Joplin, Missouri, carries the Atchison County visitor’s guide). Find a way to be involved in some aspect of the community and the county and we will continue to prosper.