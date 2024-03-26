The Brownville Concert Series will welcome HeartBeats Quartet to Brownville, Nebraska. Combine world class pianist Jeff Jenkins with the emotional vocals of Terri Jo Jenkins and you have “HeartBeats.” Jeff and Terri will be joined by bassist Dale Black and drummer Mike Warren as they take you on a journey of contemporary interpretations of the American Songbook, pop classics, earthy blues and inspiring originals all in one unique package.

The show will be in cabaret on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6, at 7:30 p.m., and in concert Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. Sponsors are Lowell Fey, Jeff Meade and Shannon Stemm for helping to sponsor these shows.

HeartBeats will usher you down an avenue of timeless and deeply moving music, a collage of colorful expressions of joy, passion, happiness, and humor. They are a cinematic expression of sound, tinted with an edge of unexpected improvisation. Jeff and Terri Jo have performed in much of the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Season passes to all nine 2024 shows are only $180. Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for students. Purchase them online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.org, on Facebook or call 402-825-3331. The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.