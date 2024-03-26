The General Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Atchison County voters will be asked to vote on three issues:

ROCK SALES TAX QUESTION

Shall the County of Atchison extend the county-wide sales tax at the rate of one-half cent for a period of 10 years from the date which such tax is first imposed for the purpose of funding the local share of road rock? This will continue the tax at its current rate for the purpose of maintaining county roads.

AG ROCK QUESTION

Shall the County of Atchison be authorized to levy and impose a tax on all real property in the county which is classified as agricultural or horticultural property at a rate not to exceed $1.00 per acre for a period of 10 years from the date which such tax is first imposed, with all the proceeds of the tax to be placed in the “Special Road Rock Fund” and used solely for the purpose of purchasing road rock to be placed on county roads within the boundaries of the county? This is a continuation of the present tax levy.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SALES TAX QUESTION

Shall the County of Atchison continue a county-wide sales tax at the rate of one-fourth of 1%, for a period of five years from the date of which such tax is first imposed, for funding the operation of the county-wide economic development office? This is a continuation of the present tax levy.

FAIRFAX

No one filed for the position of Alderman At-Large.

Voters in the City of Fairfax will also be asked the following: Shall the City of Fairfax, Missouri, impose a sales tax of 3% on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the City of Fairfax, Missouri?

WESTBORO

There are two openings for Alderman At-Large. Jason Leseberg is the only candidate who filed.

ROCK PORT

Jeff Geib was the only candidate to file for South Ward Alderman for the City of Rock Port. Candidates for the North Ward Alderman position are Doug McCoy and Michael Graves.

TARKIO

The General Municipal Election will see three major races in Tarkio: Tarkio R-I Board of Education, Tarkio Board of Aldermen North Ward, and Tarkio Mayor. Candidates of those races were asked to send in reasons why they should be selected to fill those roles (we reserved the right to edit these due to available space). There is one write-in candidate for mayor, Jeffrey Agnew, who does not appear on the ballot. To vote for Jeffrey for write-in and for it to count, voters are required to fill in the bubble and write his name correctly and legibly on the write-in line. His name also appears on the ballot as South Ward Alderman. Voters must still fill in the bubble by his name for alderman (if elected to both positions, the board of aldermen would appoint someone to fill his two-year alderman term).

Voters in the City of Tarkio will be also asked: Shall the City of Tarkio, Missouri, impose a sales tax of one-half cent for the purpose of paying the costs of purchasing a new firetruck and future improvements to city buildings and equipment?

Candidates of contested races were asked to submit information for voters. Information is presented in the same order as it will appear on the ballot.

TARKIO R-I

BOARD OF EDUCATION

(Vote for Two)

Samuel James Hannah

I’m Sam Hannah and I am running for my third term with the Tarkio R-I School Board, currently serving as Vice President. Deciding to run for school board was one of the ways I knew I could give back to my community and to the school in which 4 generations of my family have attended. My ties to our community run deep and our school district is one of the most important investments to the community. I have consistently voted to improve the facilities, meet educational goals, and provide for the safety and well-being of the students. I have voted for salary increases for our dedicated staff, served on the co-op board for EA sports, and been a willing listener for community members. I have been transparent in my desire for Tarkio R-I to be one of the best school districts in Missouri. Serving Tarkio R-I has been a wonderful experience and I would appreciate your vote on April 2nd.

Terry L. Slemp, Jr.

My name is Terry Slemp, Jr. or TJ. I own a small trucking business and have two sons, Axyl and Diesyl. Having a child in both high school and elementary gives me the opportunity to see challenges from both buildings.

I’ve coached many sports and helped bring flag football and youth golf league to Tarkio. You can often find me on the bleachers cheering on our student athletes or volunteering my time at youth events.

Although the past boards have made great improvements, I think it’s time to look for new perspectives with fresh eyes. I believe it’s important to listen to the community as a whole and focus less on certain groups. School is not the same it was for us. I feel that utilizing the student-elected student council can help us understand their challenges and need for solutions. We are not merely raising children; we are raising our future community leaders. My goal is to have students succeed both in school and after.

As the world becomes more technology based, I would like to expand our classes to include more digital media options as this continues to be in high demand. Let’s get our students prepared for school today and their future tomorrow.

James Navin, Jr.

Hello. My name is James Navin and I am running for the school board because I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the table. As a parent, I appreciate the need to focus on the business aspect of running a school. As a former student, I feel there is a disconnect between expectations and accountability at the school level and in the real world. Our responsibilities as parents on a school board should be focused on providing the tools and support for our teachers to prepare our children for success in the real world. I appreciate the athletic opportunities available in our area, but I do not believe we should be using the school board as a platform to mediate between the various factions. I also believe there is a conflict of interest when people are on the school board and several other boards simultaneously. It is difficult to focus on educational priorities when it conflicts with the agendas of other organizations. Our school board should be able to focus on educational goals, financial strategies that support future stability, and ways to hire and retain educators and staff who can prepare our students for successful futures.

Philip Corey Martin

My experience as a member of this community has provided me with valuable insights into the challenges our rural schools face, such as limited resources, transportation issues, and the need to preserve the unique character of our education system. I am dedicated to advocating for policies that address these challenges while ensuring that every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for success. One large change I would like to work towards is limiting or possibly banning phones in school. I believe this will foster a more focused and conducive learning environment. Without the distractions of constant notifications and social media, students can engage more deeply in classroom activities and discussions. This policy encourages face-to-face interactions, enhancing communication skills and fostering stronger relationships among peers. Moreover, it reduces the risk of academic dishonesty and cyberbullying. By disconnecting from digital devices during school hours, students learn to prioritize their education and develop self-discipline. Ultimately, a no-phone policy promotes a more productive and enriching educational experience, preparing students for success in both academic and personal endeavors.

TARKIO MAYOR

(Vote for One)

Laura Gibbons

My name is Laura Gibbons. Because of my concern for Tarkio in today’s political environment, I am running as a candidate for the position of mayor.

I moved to Tarkio in September of 1995 from Colorado. I have 5 children, 3 of whom still live in Tarkio and 11 grandchildren, several attending Tarkio School. Before moving to Missouri, I was Deputy City Clerk for the City of Dacono in Colorado for 6 years. Being crossed-trained in every city department gave me insight into the importance of teamwork and communication.

After moving to Tarkio, I worked for the Atchison County Sheriffs office for 16 years, first as a dispatcher and then as an administrative assistant. I honed my skills in communications, and strengthened my ability to maintain composure and compassion when confronted with diverse emergency and non-emergency situations. My other responsibilities included administrative functions, budgeting, personnel, meetings, and clerical duties. I was also dedicated to protecting confidential documents and reports.

I am currently employed as an administrative assistant at Tarkio College dba Tarkio Technology Institutes. I am not running for the office of mayor to change anything, only improve and grow our community. It would be an honor to serve the citizens of Tarkio.

Darrell Wiley

It has come to my attention that our community is concerned about my decision to run for mayor again when I did not fulfill my commitment last time. Let me just say, I am an open book; if you have concerns please talk to me in person.

I decided to run because we have the best aldermen and park board I have seen in the past 20 years. They are working hard to improve our community. It would be a privilege to help them achieve their goals. Part of my agenda is seeing our community cleaned up and a community that works together.

As mayor, the citizens of Tarkio should expect a working mayor who would be available to the city clerk, council, and the public at all times.

I feel my qualifications are a knowledge of handling budgets and a working knowledge from my past experience as mayor. I attended a seminar and gained knowledge about mayor duties.

I hope you will give me the opportunity to serve as your mayor and show my commitment to this community for the long haul.

Jeffrey Agnew

Hello, my name is Jeffrey Agnew and I would appreciate you considering writing me in to be your next Mayor of Tarkio. I currently sit on the City Council as the South Ward Alderman and president of the board. However, I would love to continue to serve the community as the Mayor. In the past two years I have learned a lot about the City, and the workings from within. I feel with my experience both there and professionally, I would be a great fit. After the past 2 years on the board, my biggest focus will be on getting the community more involved.

TARKIO NORTH WARD ALDERMAN

(Vote for One)

Blu Dow

I am running for North Ward Alderman because I believe in our community and I want to do what I can to make Tarkio the best little town in Northwest Missouri.

I am a lifelong resident of the Tarkio area and I believe in our community and all that it offers. I have served on council for several terms, showing longevity in my commitment to help Tarkio. Serving these terms has allowed me extensive knowledge of the inner workings of city government and the ordinances that govern our municipality. It is my desire to continue my efforts to do what I feel is best for Tarkio. I am also a member of several civic organizations allowing me the opportunity to help Tarkio in many facets.

This term my focus will be getting the community directly involved and active with the city. I plan to do this by encouraging citizens to attend monthly and special meetings. Allowing them a more active role in the community, and the opportunity to speak to the council about the concerns they may have for Tarkio. This opportunity will also increase citizen knowledge of the city governmental process and the decisions being made within the city.

ROCK PORT NORTH WARD ALDERMAN

(Vote for One)

Doug McCoy

I, Doug McCoy, am running for North Ward Alderman. I was born and raised in Rock Port and have farmed my whole life. I have served on many boards throughout the years. I served on the Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department from 1981 to 2012. I served on the park board for 8 years, and worked for Rural Water for 5. I feel I am the best candidate for this position because of my past experience on the boards, my work ethic, and I care about the community. My goals are to bring our community together and make it a place that people want to come.

Michael Graves

My name is Michael Graves. I was born and raised in Atchison County. I graduated from Kansas State University with my bachelors degree in Agriculture Business. In 2014, my wife Melissa and I moved to Rock Port. We have two children, Maxon (6) and Millie (4). I farm with my dad in Atchison and Holt counties.

I’m running for North Ward Alderman to help maintain and improve the Rock Port community. I will listen to the public on issues and make a thoughtful impact. I take pride in our community and I’m hoping to make a positive change to the city of Rock Port. I have a strong faith in God to rely on for wisdom and leadership.