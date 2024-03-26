Melvin Miles of rural Fairfax, Missouri, and his daughter, Lori Smith, are scheduled to go on an Honor Flight May 1, 2024, to Washington, D.C. with other veterans. The veterans and their partners will be touring the monuments and other sights around D.C. before coming home later that night. It’ll be a busy day, but one to remember!

It would be wonderful if you would share in this trip by sending a card or letter to go into his Mail Call Packet – a special time to be had returning from his flight. Send cards to: Heartland Honor Flight – Mail Call, c/o Bridget Bauer, 12245 Charlotte, Kansas City, MO 64146. Place “Melvin Miles” in the lower left hand corner of the envelope front. The deadline is April 25. Mail bags will be sealed by April 28. Late mail will be given out at their reunion.

Email for mail call only (and not forwarded to their reunion) can be sent to “mailcall@heartlandhonorflight.org.” Be sure to put Melvin Miles clearly in the subject line or body of the message.