The 2024 Tarkio High School Junior/Senior Prom will be held Saturday, April 6, at the Tarkio Community Building. The theme is “Party like it’s Mardi Gras!”

The public is invited to a promenade at the Tarkio Activity Center so that pictures can be taken of the promgoers in their attire. Students will line up at 4:30 p.m. and the promenade will begin at 5:00 p.m. The students will attend a prom dinner from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Community Building, followed by the prom dance from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. Following the dance, the students will go to Sky Zone in Omaha, Nebraska, for the After Prom Bash.