Atchison County is now a Purple Heart County, recognizing those who were wounded or killed while serving our country. Pictured are Atchison County Commissioners Jim Quimby, Richard Burke, and Curt Livengood with Walt Schley, President of the Patrick K. Harrold Chapter 75 Vietnam Veterans of America, who presented a plaque and talked about the purple heart and what it means for soldiers to receive one.

Atchison County Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring, right, quizzed the kids to see who could name the most vehicles he had represented on his desk.

Around 60 Atchison County students took part in the 69th Annual County Government Day at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Everyone met in the courtroom and Presiding Commissioner Curt Livengood welcomed all and introduced the elected officials, with each describing their duties and some of the experiences they’ve had.

Coroner Shawn Minter sang the national anthem, with all joining in.

American Legion members Andy Riley and Kelly Daugherty participated in a flag folding ceremony while Legion member Mary Kahn described what each fold of the flag represents.

South District Commissioner Richard Burke read a proclamation stating that Atchison County is now a Purple Heart County. The designation honors local veterans who were wounded or killed in combat. Walt Schley, President of the Patrick K. Harrold Chapter 75 Vietnam Veterans of America, presented a plaque and talked about the purple heart and what it means for soldiers to receive one.

Sheridan Mires, President of the Department of Missouri American Legion Auxiliary, led everyone in the freedom pledge and explained the purpose of County Government Day.

Atchison County Development Corporation Director Monica Bailey also spoke before the students were dismissed to tour the offices in the courthouse to learn more. She reminded all that “what do you want to do when you grow up” should not be the focus but instead, “what type of individual do you want to be” and “where can you be that person.” She reminded the students that the adults in the room could be fulfilling their duties in other courtrooms across the nation, but they chose Atchison County, and those students can, too.

Following the office tours, the students were provided a lunch before sitting in on a mock trial and participating in a question and answer session with court officials.