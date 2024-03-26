Third annual Paigstries and Buttercup Easter Egg Hunt in Tarkio

The third annual Paigstries and Buttercup Easter Egg Hunt is this week (through Friday, March 29). Eggs will be dropped off around Tarkio daily, so keep your eyes open and please allow everyone to participate by only picking up one egg if you find multiple.

Once you find an egg, take a selfie with the egg and post it on social media, tag Paigstries and The Buttercup at The FM Facebook pages, and return the egg to the Flower Mill at 606 Main Street to claim your prize.

Happy hunting!

Tarkio Community Easter Egg Hunt March 28

Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care is hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt Thursday, March 28, after school at 300 Cedar Street. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for a meet and greet and photo op at 3:30 p.m. and the hunt will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. Age groups will include walkers to fifth graders. Bring your kiddos and an Easter basket and have a great time!

Easter Egg Hunt After Dark

The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board is hosting a fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt After Dark event Friday, March 29, at 8:30 p.m. by Rankin Hall on the Tarkio Tech campus. There will be a mix of regular eggs, four golden eggs, one jumbo egg, and multiple glow-in-the-dark eggs. This event is for children up to 8th grade.

Bring flashlights and Easter baskets. The children will not be divided up into separate age groups. Some eggs will be easy to find and some will be hidden well, but there will be plenty to be found! The older kids are strongly encouraged to bring flashlights and look for the better hidden eggs so the little kids can search for the glow-in-the-dark eggs.

Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt

The Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairfax City Park, weather permitting.

Monetary donations, treats of any kind, and large plastic eggs are all welcomed. Monetary donations will go to purchasing any needed eggs, candy and prizes not donated, as well as a new bunny costume as the one used in years past is getting worn out. Larger Easter eggs are preferred as they can hold most candy packages, as well as prizes.

There is an account at Farmers State Bank in Fairfax for monetary donations.

Plastic eggs, prizes, and candy can be dropped off at the Fairfax Library during business hours or contact organizer Amanda Agnew for pick up. Amanda also has Venmo, Cashapp, Paypal and Facebook pay for those who want to donate to the egg hunt that way.