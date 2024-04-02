Alan and Jill Lager, owners of 5L Agronomy, have opened their doors on a new shop and warehouse location, located at 20052 US Hwy. 136 east of Rock Port, Missouri. Pictured above, from left to right, is the Lager family: Mackenzie, Lily, Jill, Alan, and Peyton. Many have driven by its location near the intersection of US Hwy. 136 and Route Y. Alan is a seed dealer for Channel Seeds, Ag Leader and BW Fusion. Along with his dealership, he offers several other services like seed treatment, custom application on anhydrous, spraying, and dry fertilizer, sales of chemicals, and fertilizer. Stop by or give Alan a call at 660-224-9070.