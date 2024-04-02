Crystal Woodring, Director of the Northwest Missouri Living Center, discussed the impact ACDC has had on her life.

Bob Alldredge, ACDC Treasurer, welcomed everyone to the Fairfax community lunchon Wednesday, March 27.

The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) hosted its annual community lunch in Fairfax at the Fire Station Community Room on March 27, where nearly 45 attendees enjoyed a wonderful lunch by Daybreak Café.

Bob Alldredge, ACDC Treasurer, welcomed all to the meeting, and Roger Martin, ACDC board member, offered a prayer of thanks and blessing for the meal and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, mentioned the upcoming renewal of the 1/4-cent economic development sales tax and discussed the benefits of having an office that is dedicated to the development of Atchison County. Over the years, the county has been able to attract new businesses and industry, largely due to ACDC’s efforts to establish the Enhanced Enterprise Zone and Tax Increment Financing incentives and ongoing work to maintain those boards. She discussed the impact of ACDC’s career events that connect youth to opportunities in their home county.

Crystal Woodring, Director of the Northwest Missouri Living Center, discussed how ACDC has personally and professionally impacted her life in many ways, from attending Leadership Northwest Missouri through their scholarship to helping plan and participate in Great Northwest Day at the Capitol on an annual basis. As an employer, Crystal has been able to connect with Atchison County students through ACDC’s job shadowing event and the Youth Professionalism Workshop. She also mentioned how beneficial it was for her daughter to experience project planning, grant writing and volunteering through ACDC’s Youth Beautification Grant.

ACDC Director Monica Bailey highlighted ACDC’s mission and activities (growing existing businesses, encouraging new business, promoting the county, advocating for the county, developing economic development tools, and creating career development opportunities for youth). She asked supporters to vote yes to renew the 1/4-cent sales tax on April 2.