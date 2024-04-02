The Liberty Theatre will be holding auditions for “The Music Man” on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Auditions are open to thespians age high school through adult. Come prepared to sing a short selection of your choosing and with a list of potential conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. If you are unable to audition in person, please DM a short video to the Liberty Theatre Facebook page.

Young performers (ele-men-tary/junior high) needed for “The Music Man” will be selected from past participation in The Youth Production Workshop and is at the discretion of the director.

Performance dates for the production at Liberty Theatre are June 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30, 2024. The Liberty Theatre is located inside the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port, Missouri.