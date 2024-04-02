The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Spring Rummage Sale will be held Friday, April 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets). Donations will be accepted April 1-10 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. No donations will be taken in April 11 so that they can complete unpacking and organizing.

The sale always includes a huge assortment of clothing, household miscellaneous, small furniture, books, toys, and decorations for extremely low prices. Stop by for a great deal!