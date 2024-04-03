There are lots of opportunities to see our local athletes compete in Atchison County the next few weeks. Here are some of the upcoming events:
The East Atchison Boys’ Golf Team will host its first home match today at 4 p.m. at the Tarkio Golf Course.
The East Atchison Jr. High Track Teams will host the first home event – a quad meet that includes Rock Port – on Thursday, April 4, beginning at 4 p.m. in Tarkio.
The East Atchison and Rock Port High School Baseball Teams will go head-to-head on the city field in Tarkio Thursday, April 4, at 5 p.m. East Atchison will host King City at the city field in Tarkio Friday, April 5, at 4:30 p.m.
Rock Port High School Track Teams will host Blue Jay Relays – which EA teams will also be competing in – Tuesday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m.