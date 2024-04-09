Rock Port’s Payten Shrader views slides through the microscope in the laboratory at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri.

Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) held a job shadow day for Atchison County juniors Thursday, April 4. A total of 55 students spent time with 29 different employers. Tarkio’s Gabe and Abbie Harms job shadowed Lori Staten in her new shirt and sign business Hoot and Holler, located in the Thompson/Curnutt Center on the Tarkio Tech campus.

Fairfax’s Noah Miller job shadowed and worked in the True 2 U Autobody & Repair shop in Tarkio with Allen Wennihan.

Jayme McEnaney of Rock Port job shadowed Atchison County Veterinary Clinic’s Dr. John Walter in Tarkio. She was able to assist him with some of the animals, including Archie the pug.

Fairfax’s Luke Swinehart job shadowed pharmacist Christopher Roup at Stoner Drug in Rock Port, Missouri.