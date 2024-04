Brandon Athen, Rock Port 8th grader, was selected as a runner-up for the 2024 Pasadena California Honor Band and was recently contacted and promoted as a finalist.

Brandon is in fundraiser mode to get enough money to help with his trip this summer! Monetary donations to Brandon can be made to: Brandon Athen, 604 W. Calhoun Street, Rock Port, MO 64482; or Venmo his mother @MelanieSherlock. If you have questions on how to donate, call Melanie at 660-744-3475.