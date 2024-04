The Rock Port and Watson United Methodist Churches will host another family movie night Sunday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the Rock Port United Methodist Church (208 W. Opp, Rock Port, Missouri). Everyone is invited to the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Disney Pixar’s “Planes” will be shown. Snacks will be available. A free will donation will be accepted, with all funds received benefiting Eagle Camp 2024.