Rock Port sixth grade student Clara Hays was the overall winner of the D.A.R.E. essay contest. She read her essay at the graduation.

The Rock Port fifth grade essay winner was Isaac Dougherty.

M.J. May was the Fairfax fifth grade essay winner.

The Fairfax sixth grade essay winner was Lela Wright.

Jack Bailey got his certificate and a hug from his grandpa, Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin.

Seventy-four Fairfax and Rock Port fifth and sixth graders earned a graduation certificate from the D.A.R.E. program at a ceremony held April 3, 2024, at the Rock Port High School Gymnasium.

The colors were presented and the essay contest winners led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin welcomed all in attendance and Deputy Rick Sons gave the introduction and recognition. The guest speaker was Lance Lansdown. The Rock Port students performed a skit and overall essay winner Clara Hays read her essay.

The D.A.R.E. officers, Rock Port and Fairfax elementary principals and counselors and the fifth and sixth grade teachers presented the certificates to the following students (*grade essay winners; **county essay winner): Rock Port Fifth Graders – Jack Bailey, Ali Ellis, Andrew Meyerkorth, Damian Barth, Alexander Gibson, Emma Roberts, Deveni Barth, Mason Hale, Harper Roup, Locke Chaney, Caisyn Hall, Lane Seeley, Taylor Cook, Emily Herrington, Nella Steuter, Joci Culp, Ethan Hunter, *Cy Vogler, Noah Davis, Jackson Hogue, Kipton Waigand, *Isaac Dougherty, Elaina Kroeger, Tara Wamsley, Kambrie Driskell, Anthony Masonbrink, Colton Zach, and Rogan McCown; Rock Port Sixth Graders – Dawson Baker, Zeke Gebhards, Jovie Millsap, Chord Christians, Cooper Gibson, Paisley Moore, Aleyda Clodfelter, Greyson Gordon, Maeve Roup, Maya Clodfelter, Jaxson Hale, *Avery Schomburg, Briar Daugherty, **Clara Hays, Ryan Sharpless, Kenni Davis, Lincoln Jackson, Jolie Steuter, Malachi Davis, Jadyn Jakub, Harper Wood, and Archer Meyerkorth; Fairfax Fifth Graders – Zailynn Cook, *Michael “MJ” May, Ayden Stoner, Wendy Hurst, Radlee Meier, Joel Vance, Zachary Koop, Ava Oswald, Patrick Wheeler, Brody Landess, Gabriel Rhoades, and Parker Woodring; and Fairfax Sixth Graders – Kaylee Allen, Zander Grossman, Jaycee Stoner, Katherine Avrett, Brooklyn Hestermann, Benjamin Umbarger, Gary “Geb” Burke, Delaney Oswald, Alexander Wintz, Mikayla Drummond, Mackenzie Oswald, and *Lela Wright.

Chris Shimmel gave the benediction before the students exited the gym. This year’s D.A.R.E. Role Models were Kendal Straub of Fairfax and Rylee Jenkins, Jenasey Mace, Chaney Vogler, and Jaysa Welch of Rock Port.